NEW YORK, Sept 9 Novak Djokovic completed a weather-interrupted 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory over fourth-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer on Sunday to return to the men's final at Flushing Meadows in his pursuit of a repeat U.S. Open title.

The 25-year-old Serb, winner of this year's Australian Open, will go against third-seeded Olympic champion Andy Murray of Britain, who is aiming to register his first grand slam singles title.

Five-time grand slam winner Djokovic, befuddled by the blustery winds of an advancing storm that eventually suspended the semi-final on Saturday, trailed 5-2 when the match resumed on Sunday under sunny skies.

After the 30-year-old Spaniard held serve to end the first set, second-seeded Djokovic took charge and dominated the rest of the way, winning 18 of the next 25 games to reach his ninth grand slam final. (Editing by Gene Cherry)