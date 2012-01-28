MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Factbox on Sunday's Australian
Open men's singles final between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic
(prefix denotes seeding)
NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SERBIA):
Age: 24
World ranking: 1
Seeding: 1
Career titles: 28
Grand slam titles: 4 (Australian Open 2008, 2011; Wimbledon
2011, U.S. Open 2011)
Best previous Australian Open: Winner, 2008, 2011
Djokovic muscled his way into the Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal
duopoly of grand slams with a spectacular 2011 in which he
snared the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
The big-hitting baseliner has a fearsome forehand and
led Serbia to a first Davis Cup triumph in 2010.
Has been troubled with allergies and problems with his
breathing throughout the tournament, notably against David
Ferrer and Andy Murray. Looked out on his feet in his semi-final
against Murray but rallied with a blistering fourth-set
performance that got him back into the match.
Path to the final:
1st round - beat Pablo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-2 6-0 6-0
2nd round - beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 6-2 6-1
3rd round - beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-0 6-1 6-1
4th round - beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3
QF - beat 5-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-4 7-6 6-1
SF - beat 4-Andy Murray (Britian) 6-3 3-6 6-7 6-1 7-5
- -
RAFA NADAL (SPAIN)
Age: 25
World ranking: 2
Seeding: 2
Career titles: 46
Grand slam titles: 10 (Australian Open 2009, French Open
2005-08, 2010-11, Wimbledon 2008, 2010, U.S. Open 2010)
Best previous Australian Open: Winner, 2009
Left-hander Rafa Nadal's power, court speed and sheer
determination saw him elevated to one of the game's greats
within a few years of his maiden grand slam triumph as a
19-year-old at Roland Garros.
His long rivalry with Roger Federer has defined the men's
game in the modern era, but despite dominating the Swiss maestro
in recent years, he has been forced to take a back-seat to Novak
Djokovic, who took his world number one ranking in 2011 and
three of his grand slam crowns.
Was forced to battle against Federer in the semi-finals with
the duo providing the match of the tournament so far. Long
plagued by knee problems, he entered the Australian Open with a
cloud surrounding his right knee, which he feared would force
him out before it began but the heavily strapped joint has not
proved a hinderance so far.
Path to final:
1st round - beat Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 6-1
2nd round - beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-4 6-3 6-4
3rd round - beat Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) 6-2 6-4 6-2
4th round - beat 18-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-2 6-2
QF - beat 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-7 7-6 6-4 6-3
SF - beat 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-7 6-2 7-6 6-4
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)