MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Factbox on Sunday's Australian Open men's singles final between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic (prefix denotes seeding)

NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SERBIA):

Age: 24

World ranking: 1

Seeding: 1

Career titles: 28

Grand slam titles: 4 (Australian Open 2008, 2011; Wimbledon 2011, U.S. Open 2011)

Best previous Australian Open: Winner, 2008, 2011

Djokovic muscled his way into the Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal duopoly of grand slams with a spectacular 2011 in which he snared the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

The big-hitting baseliner has a fearsome forehand and led Serbia to a first Davis Cup triumph in 2010.

Has been troubled with allergies and problems with his breathing throughout the tournament, notably against David Ferrer and Andy Murray. Looked out on his feet in his semi-final against Murray but rallied with a blistering fourth-set performance that got him back into the match.

Path to the final:

1st round - beat Pablo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-2 6-0 6-0

2nd round - beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 6-2 6-1

3rd round - beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-0 6-1 6-1

4th round - beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3

QF - beat 5-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-4 7-6 6-1

SF - beat 4-Andy Murray (Britian) 6-3 3-6 6-7 6-1 7-5

RAFA NADAL (SPAIN)

Age: 25

World ranking: 2

Seeding: 2

Career titles: 46

Grand slam titles: 10 (Australian Open 2009, French Open 2005-08, 2010-11, Wimbledon 2008, 2010, U.S. Open 2010)

Best previous Australian Open: Winner, 2009

Left-hander Rafa Nadal's power, court speed and sheer determination saw him elevated to one of the game's greats within a few years of his maiden grand slam triumph as a 19-year-old at Roland Garros.

His long rivalry with Roger Federer has defined the men's game in the modern era, but despite dominating the Swiss maestro in recent years, he has been forced to take a back-seat to Novak Djokovic, who took his world number one ranking in 2011 and three of his grand slam crowns.

Was forced to battle against Federer in the semi-finals with the duo providing the match of the tournament so far. Long plagued by knee problems, he entered the Australian Open with a cloud surrounding his right knee, which he feared would force him out before it began but the heavily strapped joint has not proved a hinderance so far.

Path to final:

1st round - beat Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 6-1

2nd round - beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-4 6-3 6-4

3rd round - beat Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) 6-2 6-4 6-2

4th round - beat 18-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-2 6-2

QF - beat 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-7 7-6 6-4 6-3

SF - beat 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-7 6-2 7-6 6-4

