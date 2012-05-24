May 24 Novak Djokovic will arrive at Roland
Garros seven wins away from becoming the first man for 43 years
to hold all four grand slam titles concurrently - the only
trouble is one of his victims will probably have to be claycourt
king Rafa Nadal.
The 25-year-old Serb will be seeded one at the French Open,
courtesy of the top ranking that goes with being the current
Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Australian Open champion.
However, few will mark him down as favourite with Nadal, who
Djokovic calls the "ultimate challenge" on clay, peaking at just
the right time to chase a seventh Paris title and move him ahead
of Bjorn Borg in the pantheon of Roland Garros champions.
Last year, Djokovic began in Paris on a claycourt roll after
beating Nadal in the Madrid and Rome finals - only to fall to an
inspired Roger Federer in the semi-finals.
His form this year has been impressive, if not quite as
spectacular as last year when he won his first 41 matches of
2011 before the four-set loss to Federer.
He has also relinquished his iron-like hold over Nadal -
losing in the Monte Carlo and Rome finals having won his
previous seven matches against the Mallorcan powerhouse.
Having beaten a rejuvenated Federer in the Rome semis,
however, and with world number four Andy Murray not in the best
form or fitness, there appear few natural barriers to prevent
Djokovic facing his day of destiny on June 10.
"It's there and a possibility to win four grand slams in a
row and I am going to prepare as I prepare for any other big
event with more focus," Djokovic said after his 7-5 6-3 defeat
by Nadal in the Italian capital, a match that was too close to
call for much of a brutal first set.
FEW ADJUSTMENTS
"The French Open is the only grand slam that I haven't
played in the finals so it's a hard task but I feel good and I'm
always motivated in France."
Should he win his first French Open title Djokovic would
join Australia's Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) and American Don
Budge (1938) as holders of all four slams at the same time.
To achieve it now, however, would be a considerably greater
feat as back then three of the four slams were played on grass
whereas now players must master three surfaces.
Another title for Nadal would leave little room for argument
about the left-hander's credentials as the greatest claycourt
player of all time.
After beating Federer in last year's final to draw level
with Borg, Nadal failed to win another tournament until last
month in Monte Carlo - a worrying gap that revived questions
about the effect his playing style was having on his body.
He then won in Barcelona and, apart from a blip on Madrid's
experimental blue clay when he lost to fellow Spaniard Fernando
Verdasco, Nadal has looked supreme.
Getting the better of Djokovic in Monte Carlo and Rome
would have given him an enormous boost.
"I think this win is important psychologically," Nadal said
after claiming a sixth Rome title.
"The claycourt season was better for me (this year) apart
from the mistake of Madrid. I am playing well and at the right
level in my opinion."
While a repeat of the epic Australian Open final which
Djokovic won in five hours 53 minutes is a mouthwatering
prospect, a few other players could provide dangerous hurdles
along the way.
In winning the Madrid title and briefly returning to world
number two Federer delighted his armies of fans and if the
weather in Paris is warm and the courts fast the evergreen Swiss
will be a serious contender.
Murray proved last year in reaching the semi-finals and
pushing Nadal close that he has both the firepower and patience
to be a threat and it will be interesting to see what impact his
coach Ivan Lendl will have on the Scot's belief.
The 25-year-old lost to flamboyant Frenchman Richard Gasquet
in Rome when he was niggled with back pain and will have to be
100 percent throughout if he is to have any chance of ending his
frustrating wait for a maiden grand slam title on the surface
that arguably poses him the most challenges.
Czech piledriver Tomas Berdych, the world number seven, is
high on confidence after some scintillating displays of late,
while world number five Jo-Wilfried Tsonga could also ignite
home passions if he arrives with his A-game.
Argentina will again have a strong contingent at a
tournament that has served them well down the years with Juan
Martin del Potro the most likely to challenge deep into the
second week after impressive runs in Estoril and Madrid.
All the title contenders will cast anxious glances to the
skies throughout the tournament - knowing that the Paris weather
can be fickle in early summer.
With the sun out the courts play high and fast but throw in
some dampness and the clay starts to cling and matches become a
survival of the fittest.
Either way, Nadal remains the man to beat.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Tom Bartlett)