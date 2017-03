MELBOURNE Jan 27 Novak Djokovic became the first man to win three successive Australian Open titles in the professional era when he beat third-seed Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2 in a battle of attrition on Sunday.

The Serb, who has now won four of his six grand slam titles in Melbourne, managed to win the important points as the Briton suffered from blisters on his right foot and problems at the top of his left hamstring.

Both players produced superb service games throughout the match with Djokovic the first to achieve a break in the eighth game of the third set, propelling him to the brink of the title after the pair had shared tiebreaks in the first two sets.

Djokovic then capitalised on a flagging Murray, who had battled to a five-set win over Roger Federer on Friday, breaking early in the fourth set and then holding on to clinch the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for the fourth time. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)