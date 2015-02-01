* Djokovic claims his fifth Australian Open title

* Murray suffers third final defeat to Serb at Melbourne Park (Adds quotes)

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Novak Djokovic ground down Andy Murray 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0 on Sunday to win a record fifth Australian Open title in the professional era and consign the Scot to further grand slam pain Down Under.

The pair waged a fierce baseline duel for the opening two sets, but after taking a 2-0 lead in the third set, Murray crumbled under the Serb's pressure to lose 12 of the last 13 games as Djokovic closed out an emphatic win under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

Top seed Djokovic sealed the victory on the second match-point, rushing to the net with a searing approach shot that Murray could only dump into the net.

The steely-eyed Serb roared in triumph and went to his player's box to share the win with his team before tearing off his shirt and throwing it into the crowd.

"Tough luck tonight. You are a great competitor," Djokovic, clasping the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, said at the trophy ceremony.

"You fight a lot, and I want to congratulate your team and wish you all the best in the rest of the season. I will also congratulate you and Kim on your engagement, and I wish you a wonderful wedding."

Djokovic has now won four out of the last five trophies at Melbourne Park, after winning a hat-trick from 2011-13 and his first grand slam title in Australia in 2008.

The loss continued Murray's heartbreak Down Under, where he has now lost four major finals, including three to his friend and fellow 27-year-old Djokovic.

"I would like congratulate Novak on his fifth Australian Open," Murray said. "Fantastic, an incredible record, and thoroughly deserved.

"I will try to come back next year, and hopefully have a slightly different outcome in the final."

A highly anticipated match-up, the pair set the tone from the first point with a fierce rally featuring scrambling, net-rushes and a Murray lob before the Scot forced an error from the Serb.

Murray failed to capitalise on three early break points and Djokovic made him pay, leaping to a 4-1 lead.

But in the first of many momentum shifts, the Scot clawed back to 4-3 when Djokovic netted an ambitious backhand down the line.

DJOKOVIC INJURY

The Serb broke Murray again to 5-3, but at a cost, injuring his thumb when he slipped on the hard court and calling for the doctors to get some treatment at the change of ends at 5-4 when handing serve back.

The Serb fumed at chair umpire Jake Garner over fans yelling out during points and grew more agitated as Murray held on to take the set into a tiebreak and compile a 4-2 lead after a string of attritional rallies.

With the set begging to be put away, Murray flinched, however, serving a double-fault and then rushing to the net, sending a volley an inch past the baseline to give Djokovic a set point.

Hammering a second serve return into the net, the Scot conceded it and a pumped-up Djokovic threw a steely-eyed glance at his player's box.

Frustrated, Murray channelled his anger into his tennis, jumping out to a 2-0 lead but soon after was chastising himself again.

He conceded 12 straight points to be broken again and fell back to 4-2.

The match was interrupted a game later when two people jumped on the court in an embarrassing security lapse to protest against the Australian government's off-shore detention of asylum seekers.

The players were forced to wait a few minutes as security restored order and the break gave Murray time to settle.

MOMENTUM LOST

It was a hindrance for Djokovic, however, who lost the momentum and miscued a number of shots to lose serve.

Murray raised his game, taking the match into another tiebreak and raising four set points with a series of baseline rockets.

Djokovic saved two but could do nothing on the third when Murray fired a dipping shot at his shoe-laces.

Murray then rolled into a 2-0 lead in the third set, but handed the break back and bashed the ball high into the night sky in disgust.

The Scot then crumbled in the eighth game, giving Djokovic three break points and then double-faulting to fall behind 5-3.

Djokovic coolly served out the set then went on a tear, breaking Murray twice to roar to a 3-0 lead.

In the end, it was easy for the Djokovic who coasted to his eighth grand slam title with an imperious service game and soaked up the cheers of a packed Rod Laver Arena. (Editing by Ken Ferris, Amlan Chakraborty and Toby Davis)