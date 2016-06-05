* First Roland Garros title for Djokovic

* Murray overwhelmed after dream start

* World No 1 Djokovic holds four majors (Adds Murray quote)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, June 5 Novak Djokovic joined the tennis greats on Sunday when he downed British second seed Andy Murray 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-4 to claim his maiden French Open title and hold all four grand slams at the same time.

The world number one recovered from a nervous start to impose his pace on Court Philippe Chatrier and clinch his 12th grand slam crown after three previous failures in a Roland Garros final.

Djokovic is only the third man after Don Budge and Rod Laver to hold the four majors at the same time, and the eighth man to triumph at Wimbledon and the French, U.S. and Australian Opens.

"It's a very special moment, possibly the biggest moment in my career," the 29-year-old, who now has a 5-2 win-loss record against Murray in grand slam finals, said courtside.

Murray said: "This is something that is so rare in tennis. It has not happened for an extremely long time and it is going to take a long time for it to happen again.

"So everyone here who came to watch is obviously extremely lucky to see it. Me personally being on the opposite side it sucks to lose the match."

It looked like Djokovic got off to a dream start, taking Murray's serve to love in the first game.

But the Briton, who was playing his 10th final at a major, hit the ball early to set up three break points in the following game, converting the third with a fine lob. He held to love and then broke again, winning 16 of 20 points to lead 4-1.

Tension threatened to boil over when Murray shouted "get him out", pointing to a French TV interviewer who was in the players' box, before Djokovic had an altercation with the chair umpire.

As Murray was serving for the set, he was awarded a point to lead 30-0, Djokovic having hit his return before an 'out' call on the serve was made.

"The call was after you hit the ball. I'm 100 per cent sure," Damien Dumusois told a frustrated Djokovic.

Murray, who beat Djokovic in the Rome Masters finals on clay last month, went on to win the set when his opponent netted a backhand.

He had a break point in the first game of the second set but that was as good as it got for the Scot.

Djokovic, his aggression now channelled and matched by his accuracy, won the remaining games.

He raced to a 4-1 lead in the third set, breaking in the fifth game with a delicate angled drop shot that triggered chants of 'Nole, Nole, Nole, Nole' in the stands.

There was no comeback in that set for the 29-year-old Murray, who then dropped serve in the opening game of the fourth set.

Djokovic, who is now on a 28-match winning streak in grand slams, broke to love to lead 5-2. Murray pulled a break back but Djokovic shook off late jitters to win the title on his third match point when the Scot netted a backhand at the end of a nail-biting rally. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by John Stonestreet)