PARIS, June 8 World number one Rafa Nadal won a record extending ninth French Open title when he beat Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-4 in Sunday's final.

The Spaniard became the first man to win five successive titles at Roland Garros to take his overall grand slam tally to 14. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)