PARIS, June 7 Swiss Stan Wawrinka beat world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to win the French Open on Sunday.

The eighth seed, who handed Djokovic his third defeat in three Roland Garros finals, now has two grand slam titles to his name after clinching the Australian Open last year. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)