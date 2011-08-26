Aug 26 Facts and figures relating to the U.S. Open men's tournament which runs Aug. 29-Sept.11 at Flushing Meadows, New York:

2010 champions

Singles: Rafa Nadal (Spain)

Doubles: Bob Bryan (U.S)/Mike Bryan (U.S.)

Most U.S. Open titles

All competitions: Bill Tilden (U.S.) 16 (seven singles, five doubles, four mixed doubles)

Men's singles: Richard Sears (U.S.), Bill Larned (U.S.), Bill Tilden 7

Youngest singles winner: Pete Sampras (U.S.) in 1990, aged 19 years, 28 days

Oldest singles winner: Bill Larned (U.S.) in 1911, aged 38 years, eight months, three days

Most matches played: Jimmy Connors (U.S.) 115, from 1970-89 and 1991-1992

2011 Prizemoney:

Men's singles champion: $1.8 million

Men's doubles champions: $420,000

