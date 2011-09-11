By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic
will meet in the U.S. Open men's final on a Monday for a second
straight year, but things could not be any different than they
were 12 months ago.
In 2010, Nadal was almost unbeatable, a player at the peak
of his powers. The Spaniard had just won the French Open and
Wimbledon titles and reached the final at Flushing Meadows
without dropping a set.
But Djokovic was struggling. The Serbian had not played in
a grand slam final since he won his only major at the 2008
Australian Open and questions were being asked about his state
of mind after he had developed a reputation as a quitter.
The result of the final was a foregone conclusion. Djokovic
played well and won a set but Nadal was too good and he won the
match to become just the seventh player to win all four grand
slam titles and his ninth overall.
Talk immediately turned to whether he could surpass Roger
Federer's record of 16 grand slams and surpass him as perhaps
the greatest player of all time.
But now, the players have switched positions as Djokovic is
the undisputed world number one and Nadal is the one battling
to find his best.
Last year's final proved to be a turning point for Djokovic
and he started this season with renewed determination. He won
the Australian Open in January to prove that he was no one-hit
wonder, then Wimbledon in July, beating Nadal in the final.
It was the fifth time this year he had beaten Nadal in a
final following wins at Indian Wells and Miami then Madrid and
Rome, on clay, the Spaniard's favourite surface.
Nadal managed to win the French Open when Djokovic was
beaten in the semi-finals by Federer but his loss to Djokovic
affected his confidence and the swagger he had before last
year's final has all but disappeared.
"He's obviously the favorite for the final," Nadal said
after beating Andy Murray in the semi-finals. "I know I have to
do something better than the other matches to try to change the
situation."
Nadal's form in his early matches was scratchy but he has
steadily improved with each match and has dropped just one set,
against Murray, in getting to the final. He is starting to look
like the triumphant player of last year but admits Djokovic
still has a mind hold on him.
"I am not very happy about my mental performance against
him this year. That's true," Nadal said. "That's what I'm going
to try to change for Monday. If I'm not ready to change for
Monday, I have a goal to do it for next year."
Life could not be sweeter for Djokovic. Not only has he
lifted his tally of grand slam titles from one to three, he is
enjoying one of the best seasons ever seen.
He has won nine titles in 2011 and lost just two of the 65
matches he has played, against Federer at the French Open and
against Murray at last month's Cincinnati Masters final when he
retired with a shoulder injury.
His form at Flushing Meadows over the past two weeks has
been breathtaking. He lost just one set, a tiebreaker against
his Davis Cup teammate Janko Tipsarevic, in reaching the semis
then showed his fighting qualities when he saved two match
points to beat Federer in a classic five-set thriller.
"We have a saying, 'what doesn't kill you makes you
stronger'," Djokovic said. "It's obvious that this is the best
year of my career, by far.
"The confidence level is very high at the moment and that
helps me to get into these big matches and go for my shots."
