Sept 6 Following are the paths to the U.S. Open men's semi-finals to be played on Saturday at the U.S. National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York (prefix denotes seeding, q-qualifier, wc-wild card):

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia), world number one First round - Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-1 6-2 6-2 Second round - Benjamin Becker (Germany) 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2 Third round - Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-0 6-2 6-2 Fourth round - Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-3 6-0 6-0 Quarter-finals - 21-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-0 Time on court: eight hours, 46 minutes

v

9-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland), world number 10 First round - Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-2 Second round - q-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-5 7-6(8) 6-4 Third round - Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-3 6-2 6-7(1) 7-6(7) Fourth round - 5-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3-6 6-1 7-6(6) 6-2 Quarter-finals - 3-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 6-3 6-2 Time on court: 13 hours, 12 minutes

--

2-Rafa Nadal (Spain), world number two First round - wc-Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 6-2 Second round - q-Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 6-2 6-1 6-0 Third round - Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 6-4 6-3 6-3 Fourth round - 22-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3 6-1 Quarter-finals - 19-Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-0 6-2 6-2 Time on court: 10 hours, 38 minutes

v

8-Richard Gasquet (France), world number nine First round - Michael Russell (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 6-2 Second round - q-Stephane Robert (France) 6-3 7-5 7-5 Third round - 32-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 6-3 2-6 6-4 4-2 ret. Fourth round - 10-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(9) 7-5 Quarter-finals - 4-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-3 6-1 4-6 2-6 6-3 Time on court: 14 hours, 47 minutes (Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)