NEW YORK, Sept 9 Brief biographies of the men's
singles finalists at the 2012 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes
seeding):
2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Age: 25
Grand Slam titles: 5 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012;
Wimbledon 2011; U.S. Open 2011)
The defending champion has won the last three grand slams
played on a hardcourt and has lost only one set in the
tournament on his way to the final. He has reached the U.S. Open
final four times, including each of the last three years, and
will have played in seven of the last nine grand slam finals. He
is chasing his second grand slam title this season after winning
the Australian Open in January.
- -
3-Andy Murray (Britain)
Age: 25
Grand Slam titles: 0
The Scotsman is still chasing his first grand slam title
after making finals of the U.S. Open in 2008, the Australian
Open in 2010 and 2011 and Wimbledon this year. He won the
Olympic gold medal at the London Olympics and has dropped just
three sets on his way to another final in New York. He is
bidding to become the first British man to win a grand slam
title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry)