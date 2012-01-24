Tennis-World Indoor Tournament men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
Jan 24 Australian Open men's singles quarter-final results from Melbourne on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding). 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-7(5) 7-6(6) 6-4 6-3 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 11-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 6-4 6-3 6-2
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1