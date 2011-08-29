Aug 29 U.S. Open men's singles first round results from New York on Monday (prefix denotes seeding, * denotes new result) * 23-Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-4 6-1 6-3 * Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 6-1 6-3 6-0 29-Michael Llodra (France) beat Victor Hanescu (Romania) 6-2 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Fernando Gonzalez (Chile) 6-4 6-4 7-6(3) Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) beat Albert Montanes (Spain) 7-5 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) Philipp Petzschner (Germany) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 7-6(1) 6-2 6-2 Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Michael Yani (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 6-4 13-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 6-0 8-Mardy Fish (U.S.) beat Tobias Kamke (Germany) 6-2 6-2 6-1 Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 5-7 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 9-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Romain Jouan (France) 6-2 7-6(4) 6-1 27-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-2 7-5 7-6(6) 31-Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Xavier Malisse (Belgium) 6-4 6-4 6-4 22-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Frederico Gil (Portugal) 6-4 6-2 7-5 20-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Augustin Gensse (France) 6-2 7-5 6-0 Flavio Cipolla (Italy) beat Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-2 (Nishikori retired) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)