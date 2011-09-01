Aug 31 U.S. Open men's singles first round results from New York Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * 21-Andy Roddick (U.S.) beat Michael Russell (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5 * 28-John Isner (U.S.) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 7-6(2) 7-6(11) 2-6 6-4 * Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Marc Gicquel (France) 6-4 6-3 1-6 6-4 Robby Ginepri (U.S.) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 6-3 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 12-Gilles Simon (France) beat Ricardo Mello (Brazil) 3-6 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-4 Alex Bogomolov Jr. (U.S.) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3 4-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Somdev Devvarman (India) 7-6(5) 6-2 6-3 Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Ryan Sweeting (U.S.) 3-6 7-5 6-4 7-6(4) 18-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Filippo Volandri (Italy) 6-3 6-1 6-1 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 6-3 1-6 7-6(1) 4-6 7-6(4) Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Rui Machado (Portugal) 6-0 6-4 6-4 Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) beat Louk Sorensen (Ireland) 6-0 3-6 6-4 1-0 (Sorensen retired) Diego Junqueira (Argentina) beat Karol Beck (Slovakia) 6-2 (Beck retired) Julien Benneteau (France) beat 10-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-2 6-4 6-3 25-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Tatsuma Ito (Japan) 6-2 6-4 6-4 Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-2 6-1