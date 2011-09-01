Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Sept 1 U.S. Open men's singles second round results from New York on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * 11-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Sergey Bubka Jr. (Ukraine) 6-3 7-5 6-2 * 31-Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-5 6-3 6-4 * Tommy Haas (Germany) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 7-6(5) 6-1 7-5 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-3 6-2 6-2 20-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Philipp Petzschner (Germany) 6-0 6-3 3-6 6-3 Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat 23-Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-1 2-0 (Stepanek retired) 9-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-5 6-0 6-0 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat 29-Michael Llodra (France) 6-1 6-2 6-2
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.