Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Sept 3 U.S. Open men's singles third round results from New York Saturday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * 22-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 27-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain) beat 31-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-1 4-3 (Granollers retired) 20-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat 9-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-4 5-0 (Berdych retired)
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.