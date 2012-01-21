Jan 21 Australian Open men's singles third round results from Melbourne Park on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat 23-Milos Raonic (Canada) 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 4-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Michael Llodra (France) 6-4 6-2 6-0 Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) beat 14-Gael Monfils (France) 6-2 7-5 5-7 1-6 6-4 24-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 4-6 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 6-3 17-Richard Gasquet (France) beat 9-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 6-3 6-3 6-1 5-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 27-Juan Ignacio Chela (Argentina) 7-5 6-2 6-1 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-0 6-1 6-1 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Frederico Gil (Portugal) 6-2 6-2 6-2

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for tennis stories