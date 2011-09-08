Tennis-Bouchard agrees to blind date after betting against Brady
Feb 6 Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard says she will honour a promise to go on a blind date with a Twitter follower after losing a Super Bowl bet.
Sept 8 U.S. Open men's singles results from New York on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result):
Quarter-finals * 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 20-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 7-6(2) 6-7(3) 6-0 3-0 (Tipsarevic retired)
Fourth round 21-Andy Roddick (U.S.) beat 5-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3 28-John Isner (U.S.) beat 12-Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 7-6(1) 6-1 6-2 4-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 6-3
Feb 6 Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard says she will honour a promise to go on a blind date with a Twitter follower after losing a Super Bowl bet.
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3