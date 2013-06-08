Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles final result
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
PARIS, June 8 Rafa Nadal's and David Ferrer's routes to the men's French Open final on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):
3-Rafa Nadal (Spain): 1st round: beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-4 6-3 2nd round: beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 3rd round: beat 27-Roberto Fognini (Italy) 7-6(5) 6-4 6-4 4th round: beat 13-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-1 6-3 1/4 final: beat 9-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-2 6-3 6-1 1/2 final: beat 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 3-6 6-1 6-7(3) 9-7
4-David Ferrer (Spain): 1st round: beat Marinko Matosevic (Australia) 6-4 6-3 6-4 2nd round: beat Albert Montanes (Spain) 6-2 6-1 6-3 3rd round: beat Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-1 7-5 6-4 4th round: beat 23-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-1 6-1 1/4 final: beat 32-Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-2 6-1 6-1 1/2 final: beat 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2
(Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Stephen Wood)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
March 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 12040 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5195 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5080 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4730 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4415 7 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia)
MELBOURNE, March 6 The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends.