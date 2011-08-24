NEW YORK Aug 23 Serbia's world number one
Novak Djokovic was named on Wednesday, as expected, as the top
seed for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open.
It marked the first time Djokovic was seeded number one for
the year's final grand slam.
Djokovic has never won the U.S. Open but has been in great
form this year, losing just two matches all season and winning
the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Defending U.S. Open champion Rafa Nadal was seeded second
as tournament organizers stuck with their practice of following
the official world rankings to decide the seedings.
Switzerland's Roger Federer, a five-time U.S. Open winner,
was seeded third, ahead of Britain's Andy Murray, the only
player in the top four yet to win a grand slam.
There were two other former champions among the 32 seeds.
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro, the 2009 winner, was listed
18th while American Andy Roddick, the 2003 victor, was seeded
21st.
