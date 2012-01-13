MELBOURNE, Jan 13 Men's seeds for the 2012 Australian Open, which starts at Melbourne Park on Monday. 1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2. Rafa Nadal (Spain) 3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 4. Andy Murray (Britain) 5. David Ferrer (Spain) 6. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 7. Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 8. Mardy Fish (U.S.) 9. Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 10. Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 11. Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 12. Gilles Simon (France) 13. Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 14. Gael Monfils (France) 15. Andy Roddick (U.S.) 16. John Isner (U.S.) 17. Richard Gasquet (France) 18. Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 19. Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 20. Florian Mayer (Germany) 21. Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 22. Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 23. Milos Raonic (Canada) 24. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 25. Juan Monaco (Argentina) 26. Marcel Granollers (Spain) 27. Juan Ignacio Chela (Argentina) 28. Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) 29. Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 30. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 31. Jurgen Melzer (Austria) 32. Alex Bogomolov Jr. (Russia)

