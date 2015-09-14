NEW YORK, Sept 13 World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a bloody tumble to win the opening set of the best-of-five U.S. Open men's final 6-4 against grand slam king Roger Federer on Sunday.

Federer, the 17-times grand slam winner who had lost just two service games in his six matches in the championship, was broken twice by Djokovic, one of the best returners in tennis, in his first four service games.

The rivals took the court after a three-hour delay to the start due to rain at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic took an early lead when he broke second seed Federer in the third game on his third break point after a long rally to take a 2-1 lead.

But the Serb looked in trouble in the next game, when his right ankle gave way as he chased after a backhand volley by the Swiss and crashed to the ground, scraping his right arm below the elbow, the back of his right hand and his right leg.

Djokovic carried on but appeared somewhat shaken and Federer broke him at 15 to put the set back on serve at 2-2.

The top seed received some treatment during the changeover trailing 3-2, and revived for the next two games.

He ended the sixth game with an ace to hold at 15 and then broke Federer with a backhand passing shot down the line to seize a 4-3 lead and serve out for the set. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)