PARIS, June 8 Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic won the first set 6-3 against defending champion Rafa Nadal of Spain in the French Open men's singles final on Sunday.

Djokovic, looking to complete a career grand slam in Paris, broke decisively in the eighth game on his third opportunity when the world number one and eight-times champion sent a forehand wide.

Both players started strongly on their service games until Djokovic moved 40-15 up on Nadal's serve in the eighth game.

Nadal, who had trouble finding his range, saved the two break points with a forehand winner down the line and a big first serve but misfired on the third.

The claycourt master had two break points in the ninth but fluffed a forehand on the first and sent another long on the second as Djokovic held to take the set when Nadal failed to return a booming forehand. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)