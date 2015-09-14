(Adds third set)

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Novak Djokovic moved within one set of his 10th grand slam title, breaking Roger Federer in the ninth game of the third set, then holding serve to lead 6-4 5-7 6-4 in the U.S. Open men's final.

The 34-year-old Federer applied intense pressure on world number one Djokovic, but the Serb saved two break points in the eighth game, two more in the 10th game and battled back from 0-30 in the sixth game.

The two big rivals had exchanged services breaks early in the set in a see-saw struggle for the upper hand in the best-of-five final.

The 28-year-old Serb, playing in his sixth U.S. Open with only the 2011 title in his possession, had fought off 14 of 17 break points to silence an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that continually roared encouragement for Federer.

Federer had leveled the match at one set apiece when he ripped a backhand crosscourt winner in the 12th game of the second set.

The second-seeded Federer, gunning for his first grand slam title in three years, scored on his fourth set point as he delivered for the packed audience at Arthur Ashe Stadium that cheered his every point and every Djokovic miss.

The 17-times grand slam winner from Switzerland gave a celebration roar after the sizzling winner, elated to avoid a tiebreaker after losing the opening set.

Djokovic had saved two set points in a tension-packed 10th game that lasted seven deuces and 20 points, and tried to win some of the crowd support but they remained firmly behind Federer.

In the opening set, Djokovic overcame a bloody tumble in the best-of-five final that began after a three-hour wait due to rain in Flushing Meadows.

Federer, who had lost just two service games in his six matches in the championship, was broken twice by Djokovic, one of the best returners in tennis, in his first four service games.

Djokovic took an early lead when he broke Federer in the third game on his third break point after a long rally to take a 2-1 lead.

But the Serb looked in trouble in the next game, when his right ankle gave way as he chased after a backhand volley by the Swiss and crashed to the ground, scraping his right arm below the elbow, the back of his right hand and his right leg.

Djokovic carried on but appeared somewhat shaken and Federer broke him at 15 to put the set back on serve at 2-2.

The top seed received some treatment during the changeover trailing 3-2, and revived for the next two games.

He ended the sixth game with an ace to hold at 15 and then broke Federer with a backhand passing shot down the line to seize a 4-3 lead and serve out for the set.