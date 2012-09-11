NEW YORK, Sept 10 Key statistics from Andy Murray's 7-6 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2 win over Novak Djokovic in the final of the U.S. Open on Monday. 3-Murray 2-Djokovic Aces 5 7 Double faults 4 5 1st serve percentage 65 62 Winners 31 40 Break points won 8 of 17 9 of 18 Unforced errors 56 65 Total points won 160 155 Match duration: Four hours, 54 minutes (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)