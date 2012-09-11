Tennis-Memphis International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Key statistics from Andy Murray's 7-6 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2 win over Novak Djokovic in the final of the U.S. Open on Monday. 3-Murray 2-Djokovic Aces 5 7 Double faults 4 5 1st serve percentage 65 62 Winners 31 40 Break points won 8 of 17 9 of 18 Unforced errors 56 65 Total points won 160 155 Match duration: Four hours, 54 minutes (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2