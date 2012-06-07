By Pritha Sarkar
| PARIS, June 7
PARIS, June 7 Mahesh Bhupathi celebrated his
38th birthday in style as he and Sania Mirza captured their
second mixed doubles title together after beating Klaudia
Jans-Ignacik and Santiago Gozalez 7-6 6-1 in the French Open
final on Thursday.
Mirza and Bhupathi fought back from a break down in the
opening set to trounce the Polish-Mexican partnership after
Jans-Ignacik smacked a backhand wide on match point.
Seventh seeds Mirza and Bhupathi, who added the clay title
to the Australian Open crown they won in 2009, were left bemused
at the end when they were handed the wrong silverware by
mistake.
A giggling Mirza passed on the rectangular runners-up tray
to Gozalez before the red-faced French Open official handed the
right trophy to the Indian duo.
"I want to thank my partner who is one of the best doubles
players in the world and I'm lucky to play with him," Mirza told
the sparse crowd on Philippe Chatrier Court.
"Last year I was a runner-up in the women's doubles so I'm
delighted to finally get a Roland Garros trophy.
"It is my partner's birthday today so now I don't have to
think of a gift to give him," Mirza added as the fans burst into
an impromptu rendition of 'Happy Birthday'.
Bhupathi added: "It's been a while since I won a grand slam
and this is the first time I've won a grand slam trophy as a
father so this is for my four-month old daughter back home."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)