By Larry Fine
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and
Brazil's Bruno Soares completed an unlikely run to the U.S. Open
mixed doubles title by beating fourth-seeded Kveta Peschke of
the Czech Republic and Marcin Matkowski of Poland on Thursday.
Makarova and Soares committed to the tournament at the last
minute and the unseeded duo rode the partnership to a grand slam
triumph when Peschke failed to return a baseline backhand from
Makarova to end their tiebreak 12-10 after splitting the first
two sets 6-7 6-1.
"The best feeling," said Soares, who became the first South
American men's player to win the event after coming from a set
down and facing a championship point at 9-10 in the tiebreak.
Soares played two grand slam events last year with Makarova
but had since teamed up with Australian Jarmila Gajdosova, with
whom he played the last four grand slams.
But as the entry deadline time approached, the Brazilian
found he would not gain direct entry into the field because his
combined ranking with Gajdosova was too low.
Makarova, a mixed doubles runner-up with Jaroslav Levinsky
at the 2010 Australian Open, had asked Soares about competing at
Flushing Meadows but he told her he was already committed.
"A couple minutes before the sign-in, I thought I was out
with Gajdosova and I started (thinking about) Katia, because
with her I would be in," said Soares.
"Five minutes to go, I'm here in the referee's office and I
find out Katia is practicing in the park. My coach went running
all the way over there and talked to her and called me with like
30 seconds to go and said, 'You can sign.'
"So very last minute, 11:59, I signed us in. I guess it
worked out."
