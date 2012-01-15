By Greg Stutchbury
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 15 World number one
Caroline Wozniacki will begin her quest to prove the doubters
wrong and win a maiden grand slam when she meets Anastasia
Rodionova on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday.
The 21-year-old has been the world's top ranked player for
more than a year but is yet to win a grand slam title, a tag
that has dogged the women's game and started to wear thin on the
tall Dane.
"I've been number one for a long time already," she told
reporters. "Now my main focus is just to win as many tournaments
as possible and the ranking will get there, will be there, if
you play well."
Wozniacki enters the year's opening grand slam having
sustained a wrist injury last week in Sydney, and while she said
she expected to be 100 percent by the time she walks out onto
Rod Laver Arena there is still some doubt about the
effectiveness of her two-handed backhand.
"I feel confident that my wrist will be okay for Monday,"
she said. "I really felt the sharp pain, I was a bit concerned.
"I had some pain, but it's going away. I'm confident that on
Monday it will be a 100 percent ready, so ... now it feels good,
so I'm okay."
Kim Clijsters also begins the defence of her title on Monday
when she meets Portuguese qualifier Maira Joao Koehler.
Clijsters, who said she had recovered from a hip injury that
forced her to withdraw from the Brisbane International, was not
sure that going into the tournament as champion would give her
an advantage.
"You don't think about it that much. Obviously you have that
good feeling when you step out on a court where you've done
well, where you've achieved a dream or something that came
true," Clijsters said.
"So you automatically kind of get that positive vibe again.
But that obviously doesn't mean that it will go easy and smooth
the next year."
Men's world number two Rafa Nadal and number three Roger
Federer also begin their campaigns to snatch back the title from
Novak Djokovic, with both also telling reporters they were over
niggling injuries.
Federer, who faces Russian Alexander Kudryavtsev, had a back
injury that forced him out of the Qatar Open, while Nadal, who
plays Alex Kuznetsov of the United States, has been battling a
shoulder injury since late last year.
"I feel my game is really right where it needs to be, even
though now the last few days have been pretty much of a waiting
game, seeing how it goes," Federer said of his back injury
before the tournament.
"I still feel that I was able to hit the ball enough. The
day after I arrived, I went out for 20 minutes at least. I don't
feel like I'm coming from way back.
"I feel like I'm ready to go."
