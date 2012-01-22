By Nick Mulvenney
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 23 Local hero Lleyton
Hewitt's surprising run to the last 16 of the Australian Open
looks certain to come to an end when the 31-year-old meets world
number one Novak Djokovic on Monday.
Defending champion Djokovic will not let sentimentality
stand in the way of a place in the quarter-finals and the crowd
on Rod Laver Arena are likely to leave disappointed as they did
on Sunday when Roger Federer unmanned Bernard Tomic.
Former world number one Hewitt fought his way past young gun
Milos Raonic in the third round but Djokovic, coming off the
season of his life and in ruthless form in the first week, is an
altogether tougher proposition.
Women's second seed and bookmaker's favourite Petra Kvitova
kicks off the second week of the year's first grand slam in an
intriguing clash against a resurgent 2008 French Open champion
Ana Ivanovic.
Five-times champion Serena Williams is also in action
against unseeded Ekaterina Makarova, while another Russian in
fourth seed Maria Sharapova meets German Sabine Lisicki in the
first match of the evening session.
Men's fourth seed Andy Murray is likely to already be in the
quarter-finals by then as he meets world number 92 Mikhail
Kukushkin, the Kazakh one of two Asian men aiming to get into
the last eight.
The other is Japan's Kei Nishikori, who faces in-form sixth
seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - losing finalist here in
2008 when Djokovic won his first grand slam title.
