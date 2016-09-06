NEW YORK, Sept 6 Gael Monfils overwhelmed worn out, fellow-Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-3 6-3 to become the first man into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Tenth seed Monfils was his energetic, athletic self and invincible from the service line in a commanding win over 22-year-old Pouille, who was coming off three successive five-set wins including a fourth-round upset of 14-times slam winner Rafa Nadal.

The 30-year-old Monfils finished off 24th seed Pouille with his 13th ace to lead off a huge day for the French, who placed three players in the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time since the 1947 French Open.

Monfils, who reached his second career grand slam semi-final and first since 2008 in Roland Garros, will meet either top seed Novak Djokovic or ninth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the third Frenchman in the last eight at Flushing Meadows. (Editing by Steve Keating)