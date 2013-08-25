Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Aug 25 Ayumi Morita has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of a lower back injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday.
Morita was due to play Italy's Sara Errani, the fourth seed, in the opening round of the U.S. Open, starting on Monday.
Her place in the women's singles draw will be filled by Australia's Olivia Rogowska.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3