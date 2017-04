PARIS, June 1 Spain's Garbine Muguruza proved last year's impressive performance at the French Open was no fluke when she repeated her run to the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over 28th-seeded Italian Flavia Pennetta on Monday.

Muguruza broke decisively in the seventh game of the first set and rallied from 3-0 down in the second, the 21st seed's powerful ground strokes eventually becoming too hot to handle for Pennetta.

Despite a low first-serve percentage, the 21-year-old wrapped up the contest on her first match point when Pennetta coughed up an unforced error with a backhand.

The Spaniard will next face 13th-seeded Czech Lucie Safarova, who upset Russia's defending champion and second seed Maria Sharapova. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)