By Martyn Herman

PARIS May 27 Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza flourished in the Roland Garros sunshine as her power game proved too much for Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer in a 6-3 6-0 third-round win on Friday.

The 22-year-old began then tournament in the cold and damp by dropping the opening set of her first-round match, but since then has improved with the weather.

With the ball bouncing high against Wickmayer, Muguruza's flat groundstrokes whizzed through the warm air and she looked completely at home, after admitting she did not enjoy the opening days of the tournament.

"Today was a perfect day," Muguruza, who played in a bright yellow dress to match her mood, told reporters.

"Everything was easy. You go to warm up, perfect sun, then you go on court. It gives you energy, it's beautiful."

Muguruza has dropped only five games in her last two rounds and is showing signs of the form that took her to the Wimbledon final last year after a slow start to the season.

She puts that down to new coach Sam Sumyk who she hired to help her make the next big step in her career.

"I was just looking for someone that knows how to deal with me and get me to the top level," said Muguruza, who caused a surprise when she split with Alejo Mancisidor shortly after her Wimbledon run last year.

"He has experience of coaching top players and knowing what it takes to be there, all that pressure."

Muguruza was clinical against world number 54 Wickmayer, converting all her six break points to set up a last-16 clash with either Russian 24th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

She even showed she has a delightful touch, finishing the one-sided contest with a sublime drop shot. (Reporting by martyn Herman; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ed Osmond)