PARIS, June 3 Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza reached her second grand slam final when she beat Australian Samantha Stosur 6-2 6-4 in the semi-finals of the French Open on Friday.

The 22-year-old, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, became the first Spanish woman to reach the Roland Garros final since Conchita Martinez in 2000.

Muguruza made the most of Stosur's mediocre first serve on Court Suzanne Lenglen to race to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, also relying on her booming forehand to outpace the 2010 runner-up.

Muguruza held off Stosur's late comeback charge to set up a final showdown with either defending champion Serena Williams or Dutch danger woman Kiki Bertens. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)