By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 6 Briton Andy Murray hopes waving
goodbye to the red dust of Paris and saying hello to the green
grass of home will help him overcome the troublesome back injury
that plagued him at the French Open.
Murray exited the tournament in a four-set quarter-final
defeat to David Ferrer on Wednesday and will now return to
Britain to prepare for the short grasscourt season that
culminates with Wimbledon, starting at the end of the month.
The Scot had been troubled by a problem with his lower back
at Roland Garros and needed three on-court massages to come
through his second round match with Jarkko Nieminen.
"I think the grass will probably help a bit," Murray told
reporters.
"You're not having to generate as much power because the
ball is coming into you a little bit more and doesn't get up as
high as it does on the clay."
Murray has had on-going problems with his back and had to
withdraw from the Madrid Masters last month before arriving in
Paris.
It seems there is no easy solution to the problem and he
will have to get used to managing the injury.
"We'll see how it feels over the next few months," he said.
"I'm sure I'll have to answer questions about it many times
over the next few months.
"Every player has niggles, everybody has problems from time
to time and everyone has to find ways of dealing with them."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by John Mehaffey)