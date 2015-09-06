NEW YORK, Sept 5 Andy Murray finally enjoyed a straight-forward win after two earlier battles to advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory over Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci on Saturday.

World number three Murray, who won his first major at the 2012 U.S. Open a year before winning Wimbledon, had battled back from two sets down to beat France's Adrian Mannarino in the second round after needing four sets to beat Australian Nick Kyrgios in his opening match.

A routine win on a cool, comfortable night after a week of stifling heat gave Murray the last berth in the fourth round and should prime the Scotsman for the pressures of the later stages at the year's last grand slam.

"It was very important for me today. The last match was extremely tough, physically and mentally," Murray said in an on-court interview.

"It was a lot cooler today which helps, if you get to win in three sets in much cooler conditions and get a day to recover now for the next one."

Murray will next face 15th-seeded South African Kevin Anderson, who beat Austrian Dominic Thiem in straight sets. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)