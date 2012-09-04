NEW YORK, Sept 3 Olympic champion Andy Murray rushed past Milos Raonic of Canada 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Monday to book his place in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open tennis championships.

Told after his arrival at the Tennis Center that his fourth-round match would be put on straight away rather than after a women's doubles in order to avoid a predicted rainstorm, the third-seeded Murray wasted no time.

He scored a single break against the huge server in each of the first two sets and then cruised to victory over the 15th seed with a brilliant display of shot-making in a match that lasted precisely two hours.

"I hit my passing shots well, which was an important part," said Murray, who is gunning for his first grand slam title.

"He was hitting a lot of big serves and I was just trying to react the best I could. Sometimes you get a racket on it and sometimes you don't. Tonight I was getting my racket on it.

"We knew the rain was coming, and I'm glad we got it done."

Next up for Murray will be 12th-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia, a 7-5 6-4 6-0 winner against Kei Nishikori of Japan. (Editing by Ossian Shine)