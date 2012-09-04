Tennis-Marseille Open men's singles round 2 results
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-3 3-6 7-6(3)
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Olympic champion Andy Murray rushed past Milos Raonic of Canada 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Monday to book his place in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open tennis championships.
Told after his arrival at the Tennis Center that his fourth-round match would be put on straight away rather than after a women's doubles in order to avoid a predicted rainstorm, the third-seeded Murray wasted no time.
He scored a single break against the huge server in each of the first two sets and then cruised to victory over the 15th seed with a brilliant display of shot-making in a match that lasted precisely two hours.
"I hit my passing shots well, which was an important part," said Murray, who is gunning for his first grand slam title.
"He was hitting a lot of big serves and I was just trying to react the best I could. Sometimes you get a racket on it and sometimes you don't. Tonight I was getting my racket on it.
"We knew the rain was coming, and I'm glad we got it done."
Next up for Murray will be 12th-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia, a 7-5 6-4 6-0 winner against Kei Nishikori of Japan. (Editing by Ossian Shine)
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-3 7-6(2) 8-Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-3 3-6 6-2 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-1 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) 6-4 6-1
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-4 7-6(1) Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Arthur De Greef (Belgium) 6-3 6-3 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-2 7-5 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-2 6-3