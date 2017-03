NEW YORK, Sept 5 Defending champion Andy Murray was eliminated from the U.S. Open on Thursday after falling 6-4 6-3 6-2 to Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka in the quarter-finals.

For the British third seed, the defeat marked his second loss to Wawrinka this year, having fallen in a last-16 clash on clay at the Monte Carlo Masters in April. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)