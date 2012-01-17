(Adds quotes, detail)
By Nick Mulvenney
MELBOURNE Jan 17 Britain's Andy Murray got a
first-set wake up call from Ryan Harrison but rallied to reach
the second round of the Australian Open with an ultimately
comfortable 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory on Tuesday.
Losing finalist here for the last two years, the fourth seed
is once again the last Briton standing at Melbourne Park but he
was made to work hard for his passage in a physically testing
encounter in front of his new coach Ivan Lendl.
"He was very happy," Murray said of eight-times grand slam
champion Lendl, who had sat typically stony-faced in the stands
on a hot and humid afternoon in the Hisense Arena.
"He understands how you might be feeling at the start of a
grand slam, what it's like to play against someone that you
haven't played against, what it's like playing in different
conditions, how you feel in really warm conditions.
"It's just good to have someone there that, you know,
understands all of those things."
For the first time in 20 years, six British players had
reached the main draw at a grand slam apart from Wimbledon but
five fell on Monday without winning a set between them.
With negotiations underway over a possible referendum on
Scottish independence, it is conceivable that Britain could be
robbed of its best tennis players over the next few years.
That would at least put paid to the hoary old joke that
Murray is British, or even English, when he wins and Scottish
when he loses.
For the moment, though, Murray plays under the Union flag
and on Tuesday he carried it into a second round tie against
France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who went through when Xavier
Malisse retired after the first set of their contest.
American Harrison was exactly the sort of opponent Murray
would have wanted to avoid early in the tournament and the
big-hitting teenager prevailed in some lengthy early rallies,
one featuring 41 shots, to go a set up.
Murray tightened up his game, found his range and stormed
back to take control of the match with a couple of early breaks
in the second set, continuing his momentum into the third.
"Once I started moving better, I played better," Murray
said. "Last few sets were good."
He clinched the match on his second match point when
Harrison netted a forehand after more than three hours, leaving
the impressed American tipping him to end Britain's 76-year wait
for a men's champion in one of the sport's top four tournaments.
"Andy has done pretty well for himself to get to three major
finals," he said. "I think he's going to win a slam here pretty
soon because he's been in so many positions, it's bound to
happen."
As for the lack of compatriots able to accompany him past
the first round, Murray was not about to load ever more
responsibility onto his shoulders.
"I'm not the person to be disappointed about that," Murray
said. "There are other people in charge that should be
disappointed about it, not me.
"I'd rather there was more Brits winning, obviously, but
it's not for me to be disappointed."
