By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 21 - Andy Murray enhanced his
reputation as vanquisher of the French by moving into the fourth
round of the Australian Open with a 6-4 6-2 6-0 demolition of
Michael Llodra on Saturday.
The British fourth seed, losing finalist here for the last
two years, secured his 25th victory in his last 26 matches
against French players with an exquisite lob after 109 minutes
on Hisense Arena.
Llodra, one of the last exponents of serve-and-volley
tennis, resembled a cavalry soldier charging a machine gun as he
was repeatedly picked off by one of the most accurate players in
the game, though the match was not as one-sided as the scoreline
suggested.
"It was tough for a set-and-a-half," Murray said. "A tough
match. I mean, he put a lot of pressure on my serve.
"He came to the net a lot. Saved quite a few games where he
had breakpoints.
"Once I got up a double break in the second, we played a lot
of entertaining rallies, a lot of fun points."
One such stretch came when the two men produced three of the
best points of the tournament as Murray was serving for the
second set.
After Murray raced to a 30-0 lead, the pair traded clever,
angled dinks across the net that ended when Llodra somehow got
his racquet under the ball while at full stretch and pushed it
past the net post and into the open court.
Llodra levelled at 30-30 after some great scrambling play
before Murray produced an ace to go to set point, though he blew
it with a forehand into the net.
BIG GRINS
The players repeated their close battle at the net before
Murray forced the 31-year-old Llodra scrambling back to the
baseline where he attempted an audacious shot between his legs
that failed.
The Scot sealed the set on the next point when they again
lured each other to the net. This time, Murray lobbed Llodra,
who turned and chased the ball. His return caught Murray by
surprise though the Scot's volley, made while he was falling
backwards, went in and clinched the set.
To rapturous applause from the crowd, both players walked
off with big grins on their faces before Llodra playfully tossed
his towel at Murray as he walked past.
Llodra's resistance crumbled after that and Murray raced
through the third set.
He will be unable to add to his list of French victims in
the next round after Mikhail Kukushkin beat Gael Monfils in five
sets earlier in the day to secure a match with the Scot, who was
not surprised to be meeting the Kazakh.
"When I played him in Brisbane, the first six games he was
unbelievable," Murray said of his 5-7 6-3 6-2 first-round
victory over Kukushkin in the Brisbane International.
"He hardly missed a ball. He was hitting the ball huge,
going pretty much down the line on every shot and cleaning
lines.
"To me it's not that unexpected (for him to beat Monfils).
He's obviously in good shape."
