(Writes through, adds byline)
By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 2 Having shaken off the effects of a
back injury that pushed him to the brink of elimination, Andy
Murray's progress into the fourth round at Roland Garros was
less pain and more gain as he eased past Santiago Giraldo on
Saturday.
The British number four seed pummelled his way past the
Colombian 6-3 6-4 6-4 under a burning Parisian sun.
Moving freely around the court, the Scot was almost
unrecognisable from the figure who had pain etched into his
features in his second round clash against Jarkko Nieminen.
At that point his hopes of capturing a maiden grand slam at
the French Open appeared to have turned to red dust as he lay
prone on Roland Garros clay and needed three massages to treat
his aching body.
It was an altogether more optimistic player who faced the
media after wearing down his opponent's fragile resilience to
book a fourth round clash against France's Richard Gasquet.
"It was very hot today, so I warmed up very quickly," he
said.
"I woke up this morning again feeling better than I did, but
that's because of the work my physio has done the last 48 hours
and all the recovery work that we've done between the last match
and now.
"With the rest and doing all the right things, I felt
better."
Murray broke in the sixth game of the first set and never
looked like relinquishing control as his never-say-die defence
and a series of rip-roaring forehands took their toll on Giraldo
who had never gone beyond the first round here until this year.
If the acid test of a back injury is a player's ability to
serve then Murray's perfect game of four straight aces in the
second set is positive sign heading into the second week.
"I felt like I moved pretty well today," he said. "When
you're playing in slams, I just think each day you need to take
as it comes.
"I'm hoping that tomorrow I'll feel good again, and that's
all you've got to do, each day just be a little bit better."
Next up for Murray is the 17th seeded Frenchman, who has
played Murray three times in grand slams, twice at Wimbledon and
once at Roland Garros, with the Briton winning them all,
although Gasquet was leading by two sets in two of them.
"I wouldn't necessarily see myself as the favorite for the
match," Murray said.
"Obviously he beat me a couple of weeks ago (at the Rome
Masters). He's going to have the crowd behind him and I think
right now this is probably his best surface.
"So it's going to be a tough match, but when I played him
here last time, I hung in, I fought really hard, and just
managed to turn the match around, and I did the same thing at
Wimbledon.
"When he plays well, he's a very tough guy to beat. He plays
some unbelievable shots."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)