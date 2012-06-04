PARIS, June 4 Andy Murray completed a barnstorming comeback to move into the French Open quarter-finals with a 1-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over France's 17th seed Richard Gasquet on Monday.

Britain's number four seed was outclassed by his opponent in the opening set, winning only a solitary game as Gasquet showcased an extraordinary repertoire of shots.

Murray, however, slowly eased his way into the match, before quietening the partisan home crowd with a spell of relentless pressure that turned the match on its head.

He will now face Spain's David Ferrer who dispatched countryman Marcel Granollers in straight sets. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)