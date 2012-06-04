PARIS, June 4 Andy Murray completed a
barnstorming comeback to move into the French Open
quarter-finals with a 1-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over France's 17th
seed Richard Gasquet on Monday.
Britain's number four seed was outclassed by his opponent in
the opening set, winning only a solitary game as Gasquet
showcased an extraordinary repertoire of shots.
Murray, however, slowly eased his way into the match, before
quietening the partisan home crowd with a spell of relentless
pressure that turned the match on its head.
He will now face Spain's David Ferrer who dispatched
countryman Marcel Granollers in straight sets.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)