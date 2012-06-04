(Writes through, adds byline)
By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 4 They jeered, heckled and booed,
but the partisan home crowd roaring on Richard Gasquet
ultimately served only to fire up his victorious fourth-round
opponent Andy Murray.
The fourth-seeded Briton completed a barnstorming comeback
to move into the French Open quarter-finals with a 1-6 6-4 6-1
6-2 victory that put away for another day any lingering doubts
over his troublesome back injury.
"I think that (the crowd) was always going to be important
today," Murray, who makes a habit of giving Gasquet a lead
before prevailing, told reporters.
"He obviously started the match well, but I started to use
the energy from the crowd in a positive way, turned it around
and played very well the last few sets.
"I wouldn't say (the crowd) got too much... I enjoyed myself
today. "It's the most fun I've had on the court in a while, so I
wasn't shying away from the fact that the crowd wanted me to
lose."
Murray was outclassed by his free-hitting opponent in the
opening set, winning only a solitary game as Gasquet showcased
an extraordinary repertoire of shots.
Just as he did in 2010 when he clawed back a two-set deficit
against Gasquet he slowly eased his way into the match.
He survived a break point at 4-4 in the second set when his
back appeared to be paining him, then quietened the baying mob
watching on Philippe Chatrier Court with a spell of relentless
pressure that turned the match on its head.
Murray's movement around the court was all the more
impressive given his tournament almost came to an abrupt end in
the second round against Jarkko Nieminen when his back went into
spasm and he needed three on-court massages to continue.
"It was not ideal conditions, it's a little bit stiff, but
it's much better than it was a few days ago," Murray, who next
faces Spain's David Ferrer, said.
"Obviously, I played some good tennis, and when I played
against Nieminen and I was moving very well at the end of the
match. The same today.
"So hopefully the conditions will warm up a little bit in
the next few days."
Murray has never beaten Ferrer on clay and will have to be
on top form to stop him this time.
"You know, a lot of the clay courts play differently,"
Murray said. "Conditions change things. We'll just see in a
couple of days whether having lost to him a few times on the
clay before is a factor."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)