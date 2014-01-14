MELBOURNE Jan 14 Andy Murray marked his return to grand slam tennis with a dominant 6-1 6-1 6-3 win over Japan's Go Soeda to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Briton headed into the clash having played just two competitive matches since back surgery in September and said it would take him time to hit top form.

But fourth seed Murray had little trouble getting back into the groove against the unseeded Japanese, roaring to victory in 87 minutes in stifling heat at the Hisense Arena despite the lack of match practice.

Murray will next play the winner of France's Vincent Millot or another qualifier in American Wayne Odesnik. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)