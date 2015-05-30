PARIS May 30 Andy Murray tamed Australian wildchild Nick Kyrgios to reach the last 16 of the French Open on Saturday, winning an entertaining tussle 6-4 6-2 6-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Murray, the third seed, was ultimately too solid for the 20-year-old Kyrgios who played some scintillating shots but fired too many errors to really trouble the Scot.

Kyrgios produced arguably the shot of the tournament in the first set, a winning lob played between his legs as he threatened to make an impression.

But when he wasted a break point midway through the second set with a basic forehand error his challenge faded.

Murray claimed victory with a stunning backhand winner to take his winning streak on clay to 13 and will play either Belgian David Goffin or Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the fourth round. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)