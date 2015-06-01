PARIS, June 1 Andy Murray let his racket, rather than his mouth, do the talking when he silenced Jeremy Chardy with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-2 win in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

The Frenchman was critical of Murray's decision to pull out of last month's Italian Open, citing exhaustion, after he had lost to the Scot in the second round.

"If you want to win a grand slam, everybody is tired," the Frenchman said. "So I was a little bit pissed when I saw he retired because of tiredness."

The Scot showed just what he was capable of producing on Monday following the extra rest he gave his body in the buildup to the claycourt major.

Murray bossed his opponent in the opening set. He let Chardy off the hook in the second but wore him down in the third and went in for the kill in the fourth.

A forehand winner from the third seed left Chardy beating a hasty retreat from Suzanne Lenglen Court while Murray lapped up the applause after notching his 14th successive win on clay.

He next faces Spain's David Ferrer for a place in the semi-finals. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)