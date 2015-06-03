PARIS, June 3 Andy Murray preserved his 100 percent claycourt record in 2015 to reach the French Open semi-finals with a 7-6(4) 6-2 5-7 6-1 win over Spanish warrior David Ferrer on Wednesday.

While the rest of tennis world was transfixed with the Novak Djokovic-Rafa Nadal blockbuster that was simultaneously being played out on the main Philippe Chatrier stage, Murray went about his task in a businesslike manner to reach the last four here for the third time.

A backhand volley winner gave him the first set, and after squandering a match point in the third set, the British third seed sealed his 15th successive win on red dirt with an unreturnable serve.

He will next face world number one Djokovic for a place in the final. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)