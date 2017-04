MELBOURNE Jan 27 Britain's Andy Murray overcame David Ferrer 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3 in a titanic quarter-final tussle to reach the last four of the Australian Open for the sixth time on Wednesday.

With compatriot Johanna Konta having reached the last four in the women's draw earlier on Wednesday, Britain has two representatives in the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time since 1977.

The world number two was forced to scrap for almost every point but finally subdued the indefatigable Spanish eighth seed after three hours and 20 minutes of gruelling baseline tennis on Rod Laver Arena.

Murray will play the winner of the last quarter-final between Milos Raonic and Gael Monfils as he bids to reach a fifth Australian Open final. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Melbourne; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)