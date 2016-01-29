MELBOURNE Jan 29 Iron-clad defence triumphed over all-out attack as Andy Murray overhauled Milos Raonic 4-6 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 on Friday to book another Australian Open final against Melbourne Park nemesis Novak Djokovic.

World number two Murray came from behind twice to topple the rangy Canadian, who was troubled by a leg injury and finally capitulated after playing majestically for most of the four-hour and three-minute contest at a flood-lit Rod Laver Arena.

After levelling the match at two sets-all, Murray broke Raonic in the opening game of the decider and the flustered 13th seed smashed his racquet in frustration before promptly crumbling.

Four-times runner-up, Murray roared to a 4-0 lead before closing out the match with a dismissive cross-court winner to reach his fifth final at Melbourne Park and fourth against the Serbian world number one. (Reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Pritha Sarkar)